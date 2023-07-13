Parts of Delhi facing acute water shortage

New Delhi: The heavy floods in Delhi had led to shortage of drinking water in some areas of Delhi as the state government has cut down supply by 25 percent due to closure of three water treatment plants due to the rising level of Yamuna according to officials.



The Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who visited the Wazirabad water treatment plant said that the government had to go in for rationalisation of water supply to deal with acute shortage of water due to closure of the plant. In a tweet, he said the plant would start working again as soon as the normalcy was restored. The water treatment plants at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla are being shut due to the rising Yamuna water level.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting on the flood situation chaired by LG VK Saxena also discussed the issue and decided for rationalising water supply in the city in light of the closing down of the treatment plants.

After the meeting, Kejriwal told the reporters that people will have to face the water shortage for about one or two days more. The Yamuna swelled to a staggering 208.62 metres at 1 pm on Thursday, inundating nearby streets and public and private infrastructure and causing immense hardships to the people. The water level at the Old Railway Bridge crossed the 208-metre mark Wednesday night and rose to 208.48 metres by 8 am on Thursday. It is expected to rise further, according to the Central Water Commission, which has termed it an "extreme situation".