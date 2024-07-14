Patient shot dead at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Delhi

New Delhi: A major incident took place on Sunday at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Delhi. A patient was shot inside GTB Hospital. The patient has been identified as 32-year-old Riyazuddin, who died on the spot. It is being said that Riyazuddin was admitted to the hospital for about 21 days.

According to the information received from the hospital administration, Riyazuddin was admitted on 23 June due to a complaint of stomach infection. Since then he has been undergoing treatment here. On Sunday, June 14, at around 4.00 pm, a boy came to meet him and shot him. Riyazuddin died on the spot.

Delhi Police has informed that the age of the accused was around 18 years. According to the police, a PCR call was received regarding the firing in ward number 24 of GTB Enclave.When the police reached the spot, it was found that the patient Riyazuddin, aged about 32 years, was admitted to the hospital on 23 June 2024 for the treatment of stomach infection. Today at around 4 pm, a boy of about 18 years came inside the ward and shot Riyazuddin dead.





A PCR call was received regarding firing in ward no 24 of GTB Enclave. When police reached the spot, it was found that a patient Riyazuddin aged around 32 years was admitted on 23/06/24 in the hospital for treatment of stomach infection. Today at around 4 pm, a boy aged around 18… pic.twitter.com/a5J2CGyiMa — IANS (@ians_india) July 14, 2024

Many such incidents have come to light in the country's capital Delhi in recent times. Earlier, there was indiscriminate firing in Lajpat Nagar of the capital on July 13.According to the information, the miscreants fired about 10-12 rounds here. One person was reported to be injured in this incident.



It is being said that a gang of gangsters fired these bullets due to rivalry. The motive behind this firing incident has not been revealed yet.Giving information, Delhi Police said, "An incident of firing has come to light in Lajpat Nagar area. Members of the rival gang opened fire on a criminal. Further investigation is going on."