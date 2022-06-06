Patients With Juvenile Cancer Are Housed At NGO Located In 9 Cities Across India

Every year, over 3 lakh children are diagnosed with cancer , with around 50,000 new instances of child cancer being reported in India. Unlike adults, children have a good chance of beating cancer if symptoms are recognised early and adequate therapy and care is offered. Furthermore, the survival rate for some cancers is as high as 80 to 90%.

Last year, St. Jude India Childcare Centres , which has locations in nine cities across India and is headquartered in Mumbai, celebrated its 15th anniversary. During 5,000 families have been helped by the NGO over the last 15 years.

They've also started giving health and accident coverage to children in care, which is a first in the sector. Mr. Anil Nair, CEO of St. Jude India ChildCare Centres stated that St. Jude India has provided a 'home away from home' for children undergoing cancer treatment since 2006. In the last 16 years, they have cared for over 5000 children thanks to their unique concept of free housing and holistic care. They hope to have 1000 units caring for 4000 families each year by 2027.

Children receive safe and sanitary accommodation, transportation to and from treatment centres, cooked nutritional food, recreational activities, value-learning, and counselling for both the children and their parents, among other services provided by the NGO, reported The Logical Indian

Furthermore, e very day, the ChildCare Centre helps over 480 families, and its goal is to quadruple that number in the next few years. The Logical Indian applauds St. Jude India ChildCare Centres' efforts to care for children with cancer.