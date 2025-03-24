Patra, Pany pay tributes to Debendra

Dhenkanal: Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra, Dhenkanal MP Rudra Narayan Pany and MLAs paid tributes to Debendra Pradhan, father of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, at Old Zilla Parishad Hall here on Sunday. Debendra served as a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

Several octogenarians also paid tributes and recollected their association with Debendra Pradhan and their involvement in the BJP in 1990s. They lauded Debendra’s dedication and commitment to the BJP and Odisha’s development.

Patra said he was guided by Debendra who had taken the lead of the party at a time when the BJP was tagged as a ‘sign board’ party. He was a people’s leader, Patra said.

Pany said in Debendra’s demise, the BJP has lost a mentor.

The MP said he used to consult Debendra while contesting elections and taking decisions for party works.

Pany also recollected Debendra’s contribution to expansion of National Highway 42 (now 55).

Parjang MLA Bibhuti Bhusan Pradhan, Kamakshayanagar MLA Satrughan Jena and BJP district president Rasa Bihari Behera were also present.