Patriotic gesture: Ex-servicemen, brave women honoured

Mahakumbh Nagar: On the auspicious occasion of Mahakumbh 2025, ex-servicemen and courageous women were honoured on Thursday at the auditorium of the Social Welfare Department's Pandal in Sector 7 of Prayagraj. The aim of this event is to foster awareness, respect, and dedication among the public toward the army, as well as to promote understanding of the welfare and rehabilitation of ex-servicemen.

Social Welfare Minister Asim Arun emphasised that the Kumbh is not just a confluence of faith but also a platform for the exchange of ideas. This special programme was organised in collaboration with the Social Welfare Department, honouring the wives of ten brave soldiers who were martyred in the Kargil War.

These women continue to demonstrate their dedication to the nation despite their loss. Additionally, 11 ex-servicemen were recognised for their service. During the programme, the ex-servicemen shared their experiences, highlighting how the army protects the country in challenging situations. The Social Welfare Department has also established a temporary old-age home with 100 beds for destitute elderly individuals during the Maha Kumbh.

Elderly people across the state are being brought to the Sangam to take a holy bath. Furthermore, supportive equipment such as hearing aids, walking sticks, and waist belts is being provided to the elderly.