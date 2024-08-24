Pawan Khera counters Amit Shah's 10 questions on Cong-NC alliance in J&K

New Delhi : Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera launched a strong counterattack against Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, responding to the Union Minister's 10 questions regarding the Congress and the National Conference (NC) alliance in Jammu and Kashmir.



Khera criticised the Home Minister for raising concerns about the alliance, pointing out the BJP's own past alliances with the regional parties.



He asked Amit Shah to recall that the BJP had previously formed an alliance with the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in Jammu and Kashmir, a party that had included controversial proposals such as validating Pakistan's currency for Kashmir and advocating for trans-border self-rule in its manifesto.



Highlighting the BJP-PDP coalition's Common Minimum Programme, he said, "Moreover, the Common Minimum Programme of BJP and PDP also stated that talks should be held with Hurriyat. Did he forget this?"



The Congress leader slammed the Union Minister for portraying the NC and PDP as "untouchables" despite the BJP's history of aligning with both parties.



Accusing the Home Minister of trying to deflect attention from the BJP's own record in Jammu and Kashmir, Khera said, "Who is HM Amit Shah to make such allegations? BJP has been in power for the past decade. You (BJP), in alliance with the PDP, formed the government there. You took away the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir. Allegations are made on you."



"50 security personnel were killed in past three years in J&K. Attacks like Pathankot and Uri happened. These all allegations are against you, and then you are accusing us?" he questioned.



Responding to the BJP's allegations that the Congress is compromising national security by engaging with Pakistan, Khera dismissed these claims as baseless.



"Do these kinds of statements suit the Home Minister? Can any national-level party, except the BJP, make such statements? Still, several questions loom over the Kashmir issue, the BJP's role in it, and DSP Devendra Singh. We want to know," he said.



The Congress leader spoke about Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's visit to Prayagraj for the 'Samvidhan Samman Sammelan,' stressing the importance of the event.



He argued that the Constitution is "under threat as long as the BJP remains in power," emphasising the need to protect constitutional values.