Payments cleared; bridge of 2011-12 yet to be completed!

Boudh: If someone will not visit Boudh district and wittiness things, then it is very difficult to describe in words the mode of corruption officials adopted here to loot money in broad daylight which is meant for public work. No doubt the Odisha government spends crores each year for development of rural and tribal peoples, but it is all in vain.

For example, there is a tribal village Nuapada in Mahalikpada panchayat of Harbhanga block in the district. A stream, Budha-amba, is flowing close to the village. During monsoon, particularly at flood time, Nuapada village remains disconnected from the rest of the world several times. For that reason, only the government estimated and sanctioned Rs 10 lakh for the construction of a bridge over the stream in 2011-2012.

After completion of 30-40 percent work of the bridge in the year, the contractor, the junior engineer and officials in the block office were managed to clear the full payment of work and left the bridge incomplete till date.

The tribals of Nuapada are still facing the same untold problems. Interestingly, no government steps have been initiated in this regard for the last 11 years to complete the work. When asked, Smita Rath BDO, Harbhanga, said, "We are enquiring; if anybody is found guilty disciplinary action may be taken against him."

Villagers said they have complained several times in the block office about the bridge, but none is taking any care.