Penalty of Rs 23 lakh imposed for flouting GRAP norms in Gurugram

Gurugram: A penalty of Rs 23 lakh was imposed against 195 people for violating the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) norms, which came into force on October 15, in view of rising air pollution in Gurugram.

These include fines imposed on 43 violators in case of waste dumping, nine violators for burning of garbage, 17 violators of C&D dumping, 105 violators for demolition of construction, 20 of garbage waste and one another for non-compliance of GRAP norms.

A team of the Municipal Corporation, Gurugram (MCG) visited multiple locations in the city after several complaints were received against these places by the residents.

The complaints were related to flouting of GRAP norms, officials said.

"The MCG teams are constantly monitoring those who violate the GRAP in the municipal area and fines are being imposed as per the rules. The construction projects that violate the environmental norms will be penalised to keep pollution under control,” said Naresh Kumar, Joint Commissioner of MCG, Gurugram.

The violators were warned by the civic body officials to comply with environmental regulations in construction activities.

“The civic body is constantly spraying water in the area to prevent dust from blowing and the roads are being cleaned through mechanical machines. The civic body is working effectively to ensure compliance with the Graded Response Action Plan,” he said.