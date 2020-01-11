People are unhappy about CAA and NRC: Mamata Banerjee tells PM Modi

After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee publicly stated that she has asked the prime minister to reconsider implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR). Mamata Banerjee also told PM Modi that West Bengal was against the citizenship law and the national citizens' list.

PM Modi and Mamata Banerjee met at the Raj Bhavan, amidst ongoing protests across the city against the amended Citizenship Act.

Giving details of her meeting with PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee said, "He [Modi] is my guest, so I don't know whether it was right of me to raise this, but I have clearly stated that we, the people of Bengal, condemn CAA, NPR and NRC. We don't want any rivalry between any two individuals of the country and would not like to send them away from their homeland. The government should re-consider NRC and CAA. People in Bengal are not accepting NRC and CAA. The prime minister said that I am here for other engagement we can discuss the issue in Delhi. So, he [PM Modi] asked me to come to Delhi for a meeting.

This was a courtesy call since he has come to West Bengal. Firstly, I have enlightened him about Rs 28,000 crore which is due towards the state fund, even after clearing debt of Rs 54,000 crore. Additionally, Rs 7,000 crore is also due to us on the account of Cyclone Bulbul. This is the rightful due of the state and we should get it. He [PM Modi] assured me that this time he came here with some pre-scheduled programmes, but he will definitely think about it in Delhi, if possible."