People formed 'non-stop government' for third time, says Haryana CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said the people have formed a "non-stop government" for the third time, and this government will leave no stone unturned in ensuring development.

He urged them not to be afraid of the opposition's "propaganda" and respond to them with facts.

The Chief Minister was addressing members of the Other Backward Class (OBC) here. They came to thank the Chief Minister for the government welfare schemes implemented.

CM Saini said that in previous governments, vacancies reserved for OBCs were left unfilled under the excuse of "no suitable candidates", but the current government has appointed professors, doctors, and engineers from the OBC community, proving that they have always been capable.

The problem earlier was the lack of intent by the previous regimes, he said.

On being honoured with a traditional turban by the OBC community, the Chief Minister said he would always uphold the dignity of this honour.

CM Saini said he regularly sought guidance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and "is committed to ensuring uniform development across the state".

He said the "state is witnessing a change in the environment for education and employment, with recruitment now being done on a merit basis. The system is being reformed".

He also shared that for the upcoming Common Entrance Test examinations on July 26 and 27, the government is arranging free to fro and transportation for candidates. Women candidates will be allowed to bring one family member along for safety.

Public Works Minister Ranbir Gangwa said the OBC community consists of hardworking individuals with various skills, but they were previously discriminated against. The government is running multiple welfare schemes for the upliftment of the underprivileged and backward sections.

Gangwa thanked the Chief Minister for raising the income limit of the creamy layer from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh in line with the Central government's policy.

Rajya Sabha MP Ramchander Jangra called the large gathering of OBC community members at the Chief Minister's residence a "Mahakumbh" as it "reflects their happiness with government policies".