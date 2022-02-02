People-friendly budget: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Union Budget presented in Parliament will benefit the poor and create more growth and jobs for country's youth. "This budget is pro-poor. It addresses India's future and is for India's youth. The budget will create more growth and more jobs. This budget is for 'Kisan Kalyan' and it also focuses on 'Garib Kalyan'," PM Modi said.Calling the budget "people-friendly and progressive", Modi said it has brought new confidence to usher development in the midst of one the most terrible calamities in 100 years, a reference to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In his televised remarks on the Union Budget 2022-23 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament, Modi said this budget will create many new opportunities for the common people, besides strengthening the economy.

"Every poor person should have a pucca house, water available in taps, availability of toilets and gas facility, and all these have been given special attention," he said.

"Simultaneously, an equal emphasis has been given on modern internet connectivity. For the first time in the country, the Parvatmala scheme is being started for areas such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, North East. This scheme will create a modern system of transportation on the mountains," he added. Modi said an important step has been taken for the "welfare of the farmers along with the faith of the people of India — the cleaning of Ganga."