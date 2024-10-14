People of Maha eager for change: Pawar

Mumbai: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said the people of Maharashtra are eager for a political change and this sentiment will be reflected in the upcoming state assembly polls. Speculations were rife that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents may declare a seat-sharing formula for the assembly elections in a joint press conference.

At the presser, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole stressed that projecting a Chief Ministerial face was not an immediate priority for the opposition bloc, a position at variance with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhhav Thackeray's demand to declare a CM face.

Pawar claimed that the state administration considered the best in the country, was demoralised under the Mahayuti regime. Separately, the opposition parties said the murder of NCP leader and former minister Baba Siddique was shocking and shameful for the state and claimed there was anarchy in Mumbai. To a question on the MVA's chief ministerial face for the state elections which are expected to be held next month, Thackeray said the polls will be a contest between the opposition alliance and the ruling Mahayuti. "Let the Mahayuti announce its CM face, MVA will follow suit," he said. Pawar and Patole said Thackeray has articulated the MVA's position on the issue. "We aim to defeat the government and not the projection of a CM face," Patole said.