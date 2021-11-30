People Who Do Not Implement COVID Preventive Measures Will Not Receive Free Treatment

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan warned on Tuesday that anyone who does not follow COVID-19 preventative measures, such as immunisation, will not be given free treatment.According to a press statement published by the state government, the CM stated at a COVID review meeting that the government will not pay for medical care of persons who will became COVID positive without receiving the vaccine.

Those who cannot get vaccinated owing to ailments, allergies, or other reasons should present a government doctor's certificate. He went on to say that the health department has been told to conduct a special vaccination push in the state from December 1 to 15, and that District Collectors have been asked to prepare for it. He further added that teachers and personnel at educational institutions who have not received both doses of the vaccine owing to illness or allergies must provide a government doctor's certificate or get vaccinated before attending lessons.

Unless they do not get vaccinated, they will be required to pay for a negative RT-PCR test every week, he said, adding that these instructions were provided to safeguard the safety of pupils returning to school and universities.

As per the press release, he stated in the meeting that these instructions would apply to personnel working in offices and public spaces.

He also mentioned that the rules cannot be loosened for a small fraction of teachers, and that if they are unable to get vaccinated due to illness or allergies, they must present a doctor's certificate.

The day before, the state Education Minister V Sivankutty stated that any teacher who has not been vaccinated will not be permitted to access the campus and will be required to deliver courses online.

Meanwhile, as a result of the new coronavirus variation, he has ordered increased vigilance, including a thorough screening of persons arriving from outside the country, as well as rigorous adherence to COVID regulations.