People will vote us on work done in city: Kejriwal
Highlights
Hours after the Election Commission announced the schedule of the Delhi Assembly elections
New Delhi: Hours after the Election Commission announced the schedule of the Delhi Assembly elections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the poll outcome would be decided on the basis of the work of the AAP government.
"People will give vote positively for the first time in the history of India. They will vote based on the work done in the city. Our campaign will be a positive one.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...