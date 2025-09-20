People’s Pulse finding: Neck and neck contest between NDA and INDIA bloc in Bihar

Hyderabad: With parties cranking up the heat of the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar, survey agencies are not far behind in trying to feel the voters’ pulse in the election-bound state.

Hyderabad-based People’s Pulse Research organisation has come up with a report of its elaborate survey hinting at a neck and neck contest between the BJP-led NDA and the INDIA bloc.

As per the survey findings, the NDA is set to get 41 to 44 per cent of the votes and the India block will enjoy the support of a slight less percentage of voters with 40 to 42.5 vote share in the elections to the 223 Assembly constituencies in the state.

The research organization conducted a comprehensive 45-day mood study from August 1 to September 15 across all 38 districts capturing the electorate’s pulse through open-ended dialogues and purposive sampling.

“The study revealed a neck and neck contest between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition Mahagathbandhan (INDIA Alliance). With the NDA leading by a mere 1 per cent, the survey underscores a volatile electoral landscape where caste loyalties, ticket strategies, and alliance cohesion could tilt the scales”, the report said.