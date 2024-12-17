Persons with disabilities can do wonders, says CM Majhi

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday said that persons with disabilities can do wonders given support and opportunities from all sectors. Majhi said this while distributing 500 e-rickshaws among people with disabilities at a function in Sambalpur. “With the support, encouragement and opportunities from the government, they can prove themselves to be capable,” Majhi said.

Stating that the State is proud of persons with disabilities as they have exhibited their talent in different fields of sports, art, trade and business, Majhi said: “Many persons with disabilities have brought laurels for the country in the Paris Olympics. This is a matter of pride for all of us.” Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) provided these e-rickshaws for persons with disabilities under its CSR programme, a company statement said.

Earlier, the MCL had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Odisha government’s Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) department to roll out the transformative project aimed at providing livelihood support to Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) in the State.

The MCL has invested Rs 7.5 crore in this CSR initiative, which aims to create an enduring impact by offering PwDs an opportunity for financial independence, mobility and dignity, the statement said.

During his visit to Sambalpur, the Chief Minister also attended the Golden Jubilee Celebration of Janardan Pujari Government High School, Sindurpank, and the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Government High School, Burla, Sambalpur district.

Addressing the gathering at Government High School in Burla, Majhi said every school is a great institution for society. This school is not just a general educational institution, it is a historically proud institution. As a human-building machine, it has been continuously building good human beings for more than seven decades, he said.

The people’s government is giving importance to strengthening the education system and providing quality education in Odisha, the Chief Minister said. The education budget has been increased by 19 per cent during this year compared to the previous year’s budget. A provision of more than Rs 35,500 crore was made for the education sector this year, he said.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the State is implementing the National Education Mission 2020 and taking massive steps for the bright future of lakhs of students of the State, he added.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the Odisha government is about to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in letter and spirit. He requested the Odisha government to set up a dedicated building in Burla to create and support new startups to make local youth self-employed.