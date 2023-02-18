Petitioning Parliament: SC to hear plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said it would hear after four weeks a plea seeking a direction to the Centre and others to take steps to create an appropriate system which empowers citizens to petition Parliament and seek initiation of deliberations on issues highlighted by them.

The petition came up for hearing before a bench of Justices K M Joseph and B V Nagarathna.

The counsel appearing for the Centre sought time to file an affidavit in the matter. "Respondent number one (Union of India) seeks time to file an affidavit.

List after four weeks. Affidavit be filed in the meantime," the bench said. While hearing the plea on January 27, the apex court had asked the counsel, appearing for petitioner Karan Garg, to serve a copy of the plea on the standing counsel for the Centre.

