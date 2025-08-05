  • Menu
Philippines president accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, to hold talks with PM Modi

Philippines President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Tuesday.

On his arrival at the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex, the visiting dignitary was received by President Droupadi Murmu in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

President Marcos, accompanied by First Lady Madame Louise Araneta Marcos, and an official delegation, arrived in New Delhi on Monday.

During his five-day visit to India, he will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Modi and take part in several engagements to bolster ties between the two countries.

This is his first visit to the country since assuming the office of the President of the Republic of the Philippines, the MEA earlier said.

During the ceremonial reception at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex, he was also accorded a Guard of Honour.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, among other dignitaries, were present on the occasion.

On day one of his visit, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar called on President Marcos on Monday evening.

