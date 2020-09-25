PIL in Allahabad High Court for release of aged inmates

Prayagraj : A PIL has been filed before the Allahabad High Court regarding decongestion of the prisons in Uttar Pradesh in the light of growing coronavirus cases in the state.

The plea seeks a direction to the Department of Prison Administration, Government of Uttar Pradesh, and the Uttar Pradesh High Powered Committee to consider the release of prisoners who are above the age of 65 years old or suffering from comorbidities.

The PIL was filed by Man Mohan Mishra, who is a practising advocate at Allahabad High Court.

The petitioner prayed for a direction to the High Court to take effective measures to ensure expeditious disposal of the anticipatory bail applications, parole applications, etc., pending before the courts across the state so as to decongest the overpopulated prisons.