  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi suspended for 11th day

Pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi suspended for 11th day
x
Highlights

Jammu: The pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir remained suspended for the 11th consecutive day...

Jammu: The pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir remained suspended for the 11th consecutive day on Friday.

The yatra was suspended after a landslide on August 26 claimed 34 lives and left 20 others injured.Though the weather has improved significantly with the sun shining brightly after ten days of heavy rains, flash floods, and landslides, the authorities are yet to take a call on resuming the yatra.

“Yatra is still suspended. This is due to the decision taken by authorities last week, keeping in view the safety of pilgrims,” an official said.

The decision to resume the yatra will be taken at an appropriate time after assessing all aspects, the official added.

The suspension is the longest since the COVID-19 restrictions, with authorities prioritising pilgrim safety and conducting restoration work on the damaged pilgrimage track and commercial structures in Katra.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick