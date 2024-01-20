Pit Bull Attack On Toddler Raises Concerns Over Stray Menace In Delhi Neighborhood

A Pit Bull dog seized a one-and-a-half-year-old girl from her grandfather's lap in Delhi's Burari, biting her leg. Police have obtained CCTV footage of the incident. The toddler, who spent 17 days in the hospital, underwent surgery with 18 stitches for multiple leg injuries and three fractures, according to her parents.

The footage reveals the dog's owner and a group of six to seven men attempting to detach the Pit Bull from the child, a process that took nearly a minute. In a video, the injured baby, with her leg encased in plaster and bandages, can be seen crying on her mother's lap upon returning home.

The parents claim that despite their complaint to the police, no action has been taken to address the stray dog issue in the neighborhood. They further assert that some officers at the Burari police station suggested resolving the matter amicably with the dog's owner. Allegedly, no case has been filed, and the dog's owner remains at large. It is noteworthy that Pit Bull dogs are prohibited in India, yet some individuals still keep them as pets.