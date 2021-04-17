Piyush Goyal hits back at Maha govt over oxygen supply

New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday hit back on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for playing politics over the availability of oxygen in the state. Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that Maharashtra has so far received the highest quantity of oxygen in the country.

Earlier, Thackeray, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had sought the Centre's permission to airlift medical oxygen from other states.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Goyal said, "Saddened to see Thackeray's gimmicks on oxygen. The Government of India, with all stakeholders, is ensuring maximum oxygen production in India. We are currently producing 110 per cent of Oxygen generating capacity and diverting all available Oxygen from industrial use to medical use."

In another tweet, Goyal said, "Maharashtra has so far received the highest quantity of Oxygen in India. The Centre is in touch with the state Governments on daily basis to assess their needs and help them in the best possible manner."

Goyal pointed out that on Friday, the Prime Minister in his review meeting said that centre and states should work with synergy in this crisis. "With this background, shocked and saddened to see petty politics being played by Thackeray. He needs to stop his daily dose of shameless politics and take responsibility," Goyal said.

Goyal said that Maharashtra is suffering from an inept and corrupt government and the Centre is doing its best for the people.

"People of Maharashtra are following 'Majha Kutumb, Majhi Javabadari' (My family, My responsibility) dutifully. It is time the CM should also follow his duties in the spirit of 'Majha Rajya, Majhi Javabadari' (My State, My Responsibility)," he said.