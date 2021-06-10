Placement offers pour in SRM students 

Kattankulathur: The Covid-19 crisis notwithstanding, SRM Institute of Science and Technology has kept up its reputation for high scores in campus recruitments this year too, with leading IT and core engineering companies coming up with over 7,111 offers to the graduating class of 2021.

The highest offer, Rs35 lakh per annum, came from Bengaluru-based WorkIndia Information Technology and Service, rated among the topmost blue-collar job portals in the country.

More than 600 companies have already visited the campus virtually since the commencement of the placement season. Many more are expected as the 'season' continues till the end of June 2021.The centralised placement process organisedat the Kattankulathur campus brings students from the SRM campuses in Modinagar, Ramapuram and Vadapalani and others, said director, Career Centre at SRMIST, N Venkata Sastry.

"Top companies are drawn to the SRM due to the cosmopolitan composition of the students and quality of students," he added. About 2,000 Super Dream (Rs10 lakh per yearand Dream (Rs5 lakh per year) offers have been made so far. Students are also recruited by companies from the core engineering sector. "At the conclusion of 'Day One' processes, Cognizant-1,018, TCS-983, Wipro-634, Infosys-602 offers were made," said Venkata Sastry.

Various prominent recruiters such as WorkIndia, MotorQ, Amazon, Arcesium, Paypal, Barclays, Amadeus, Nielsen, Oracle, Adobe, Capgemini, Deloitte, Bank of Americavisited the campus for hiring this year, the institute said in a statement on Thursday.