Plantation drive by NHAI

Keonjhar: As a part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', NHAI Regional Office organised a day-long plantation drive on Sunday. The office planted 100 saplings at Jamunalia. Sudip Saha, Pradyumna Chand and Santosh Sahu, Bijay Ketan Panda, Nihar Ranjan Das, Prasenjit Das, Sridhar Mohapatra started the drive by planting saplings, along with other senior NHAI officials.

The plantation was a part of a nationwide drive that NHAI has organised to mark the Amrit Mahotsav, celebrating 75 years of independence. Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, launched the nationwide plantation initiative from Nagpur on Monday. The NHAI aims to plant 75 lakh saplings till August 15 across the country to commemorate 75 years of independence.

Spreading the message of environment sustainability, the drive also saw participation of public representatives, NGOs and college students. Women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) were also involved in the initiative for plantation and maintenance of the saplings. The NHAI vision is to saturate plantation along the National Highways collectively by involving concessionaires, State government agencies, private plantation agencies, SHGs through the State Rural Livelihood Missions (SRLMs) and Forest & Horticulture experts.