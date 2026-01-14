Plastic Waste Management Launched in 304 Development Blocks; 515 Blocks Covered by Urban MRFs

Lucknow, January 14 - In line with the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is taking a major and decisive step toward becoming free from plastic waste. Under Mission Clean UP, a network of 282 plastic waste management units is being developed across the state. Through this mega plan, concrete efforts have already begun to transform Uttar Pradesh into a plastic-waste-free state.

So far, construction of 103 plastic waste management units has been completed, while work on 132 units is progressing rapidly. The remaining units will be set up in a phased manner. These units will enable the collection, segregation, and scientific disposal of plastic waste, strengthening cleanliness and environmental protection while turning the concept of “waste to wealth” into reality.

Plastic Waste to Be Processed Systematically Instead of Being Dumped in the Open

Panchayati Raj Director Amit Kumar Singh stated that under this campaign of the Yogi government, plastic waste management systems have already been launched in 304 development blocks. In urban areas, 515 development blocks have been covered under Urban Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs). This will ensure that plastic waste is processed in an organized manner instead of being dumped openly, enabling effective control over pollution.

Strong Plastic Waste Management Chain in All Development Blocks

The Yogi government aims to establish a robust plastic waste management chain across all development blocks of the state. For this, work is being carried out on an integrated model ranging from gram panchayats to urban local bodies. This initiative will not only accelerate cleanliness drives but also free the state from plastic pollution.

A New Identity Towards Clean, Green, and Sustainable Development

According to Panchayati Raj Director Amit Kumar Singh, plastic waste management units will not only reduce environmental pollution but also create new employment opportunities at the local level. This mega plan of the Yogi government is set to give Uttar Pradesh a new identity in the direction of clean, green, and sustainable development.