PM advises E&F ministry to set parameters for clearing projects

Narmada (South Gujarat): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday advised Environment and Forest departments to set parameters to give early clearances to environment and forest-related projects.

The Prime Minister said for clearance 6,000 projects applications each pending forest and environment clearance. It takes three months to get each project cleared by the environment and forest department.

While virtually addressing the National Conference of Environment Ministers in Ekta Nagar in Gujarat, the Prime Minister said that the state government should take up biofuel blending as a programme and ensure that the belding increases in each state and carbon omission is brought under control.

He said, "I think that the role of the Environment Ministry is more as a promoter of the environment rather than the regulator." He asked the states to own the measures like vehicle scrapping policy, and healthy competition as well as collaboration among the states to promote these measures.