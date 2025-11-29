PM highlights India’s spiritual continuity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India’s spiritual traditions form a continuous thread that “anchors the nation through every era,” as he addressed devotees at the Sri Krishna Mutt during an event coinciding with the Bhagavad Gita Utsava. Calling Udupi a “beacon of devotion and learning,” the Prime Minister underscored the enduring relevance of the Gita in public life.

His address preceded remarks by Sri Sugunendra Tirtha Swamiji of Puthige Mutt, who likened the Prime Minister to Arjuna, invoking one of the central metaphors of the Bhagavad Gita. “Arjuna was the first beneficiary of Krishna’s message of the Bhagavadgita.

He has arrived in Udupi as an embodiment of Arjuna when we are celebrating Bhagavadgita here,” Swamiji said. The comparison drew wide attention as devotees, scholars and political leaders gathered for the ceremony.

Swamiji went on to urge the Prime Minister to take up the creation of a Sri Krishna Corridor in Udupi, modelled on the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi—one of the flagship cultural redevelopment projects of the Modi government. “Like the way he has created the Varanasi Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, I appeal to him to create Sri Krishna Corridor in Udupi,” he said.

The proposed corridor would overhaul the pilgrim experience by streamlining pathways, upgrading amenities, and reorganising the heritage zone surrounding the Krishna Mutt. Officials and religious leaders have previously discussed the need for cohesive planning in the area due to rising pilgrim numbers and unregulated commercial expansion.

Modi’s visit comes amid heightened political activity in Karnataka, with the coastal region remaining central to the BJP’s organisational base.

His emphasis on heritage revitalisation, along with frequent visits to major temples across the country, has become a hallmark of his public engagements.

The Prime Minister said that teachings of the Gita—particularly the call for clarity in action—remain universally applicable.

He praised the Ashta Mutts and their role in upholding the Dvaita philosophy, describing them as custodians of a living intellectual tradition.

The Bhagavad Gita Utsava, underway for several days, has brought scholars, devotees and students to Udupi for mass recitations, discourse sessions and cultural performances.

Modi’s presence added prominence to the festival, which has drawn thousands to the town’s temple precinct.

Economic and tourism experts note that a corridor project could significantly impact Udupi’s development trajectory. Similar projects in Varanasi and Kedarnath, they observed, enabled structured visitor movement, improved sanitation, enhanced security and revitalised local businesses.

“For Udupi, which is already a busy pilgrimage centre, such a project could be transformative,” a coastal development researcher said.

Government officials have not yet provided a response to the corridor proposal. Any move forward, they indicated, would involve multi-stage consultations with temple authorities, heritage conservation bodies and local governance institutions.

The event concluded with traditional rituals, as the Prime Minister continued with his engagements in the coastal district.