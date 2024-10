PM highlights passion for Spanish football in India

Vadodara: Spanish football, which boasts of some of the greatest footballers of all time and produces fascinating matches between iconic giants Real Madrid and FC Barcelona found mention in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on Monday.

Modi touched upon Saturday's 'El Clasico' clash between traditional rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid in the ongoing La Liga, saying that the match and Spanish football in general attract a lot of discussion among Indian football fans and the fervour of the fans of both the clubs was same in India as it is in Spain. "Spanish football is liked a lot in India. Yesterday, the match between Real Madrid and Barcelona, and the discussions were held in India, too.

Barcelona's spectacular victory was a subject of discussion here as well. I can also tell you that there was as much banter between the fans of the two clubs in India, as it would've been in Spain," PM Modi said in Vadodara. He said this in his address after inaugurating the TATA Aircraft Complex with visiting Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez.