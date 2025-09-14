  • Menu
PM interacts with IDP Kukis, Meiteis

Imphal/Churachandpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with a section of the people belonging to the two warring communities, Kuki...

Imphal/Churachandpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with a section of the people belonging to the two warring communities, Kuki and Meitei, who were displaced due to the ethnic violence in Manipur, officials said. Modi listened to the concerns of the families of internally displaced persons (IDPs) at the historic Kangla Fort complex in Imphal and Peace Ground in Churachandpur, and assured them of the Centre's commitment to restore peace and normalcy in the state, they said.

