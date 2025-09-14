Live
- Six held for looting jewellery shop
- UP man held in Rs 98 lakh cyber fraud case
- Glue applied on eyes of students
- AIIMS-BBSR ranked 14th best
- Chief Secy bats for preventive vigilance
- PM likely to visit Odisha on Sept 27
- Govt will give arms to Excise officials: Jupally
- India, US must work toward a long-awaited trade agreement
- TTD Trust Board members take oath
- Gandikota wins ’Most Promising New Destination’ award at BLTM 2025
PM interacts with IDP Kukis, Meiteis
Highlights
Imphal/Churachandpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with a section of the people belonging to the two warring communities, Kuki...
Imphal/Churachandpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with a section of the people belonging to the two warring communities, Kuki and Meitei, who were displaced due to the ethnic violence in Manipur, officials said. Modi listened to the concerns of the families of internally displaced persons (IDPs) at the historic Kangla Fort complex in Imphal and Peace Ground in Churachandpur, and assured them of the Centre's commitment to restore peace and normalcy in the state, they said.
Next Story