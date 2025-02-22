PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme: A game changer for farmers in Chhattisgarh’s Balod

Balod (Chhattisgarh) : Farmers in the Balod district of Chhattisgarh are beaming with joy, and they attribute this happiness to the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme. They have expressed heartfelt gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the financial assistance provided under this scheme.

Farmers say that the annual aid of Rs 6,000 under this scheme has not only helped meet their farming needs but has also eliminated the hassle of running around government offices, as the funds directly reach their bank accounts through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer). This initiative by the Modi government is bringing prosperity to farmers' lives.

Beneficiaries of the Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme believe that it is a significant step taken by PM Modi to make farmers prosperous. Under this scheme, farmers receive Rs 6,000 annually, which proves to be especially helpful during the farming season to meet their needs. The amount is used for seeds, labour, and other agricultural expenses, allowing farmers to better manage their agricultural activities. Especially during festivals like Diwali, the instalments credited to farmers' accounts help them celebrate the festival in a grand manner and meet other household expenses.

Farmer Chinta Ram Sahu spoke to IANS, saying, "We have benefited greatly from Prime Minister Modi's Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme. We have received Rs 36,000 in 18 instalments so far, which we use as per our needs."

Farmer Rupendra Sahu mentioned, "This scheme is very beneficial. We have received Rs 36,000 in 18 instalments so far, which is used for farming as well as our children's education and other needs. This scheme by Modi Ji has proven to be a blessing for us."

Farmer Loknath Sonkar said, "The Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme has been a great help. Earlier, we faced financial difficulties for farming, but now the money directly reaches our bank accounts through the scheme, saving us from the trouble of running around. We have received 18 instalments so far, and we sincerely thank PM Modi for this."

Farmer Sunil Sonkar also shared his experience, saying, "Under the Kisan Samman Nidhi, we receive Rs 2,000 in three instalments every year. I have received Rs 36,000 in 18 instalments so far. This amount has been very helpful for farming, medicine, seeds, and other necessities."

Rural Agricultural Extension Officer M K Margiya informed that currently, there are 128,400 registered farmers in the district, out of which 128,001 farmers have completed e-KYC, and 126,202 farmers have linked their Aadhaar numbers. On the 24th of this month, funds will be directly transferred to the farmers' accounts under the PM Kisan Scheme, which will benefit the farmers directly.