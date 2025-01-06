Live
PM lays foundation for Rayagada Rly Division
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday laid the foundation stone of Rayagada Railway Division building through virtual mode.
Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday laid the foundation stone of Rayagada Railway Division building through virtual mode. The Rs 107 crore project aims to enhance the railway infrastructure and bring numerous benefits to the region. The Rayagada Railway Division building will include a variety of key components to ensure efficient and sustainable train operations, including the headquarters of the division in Rayagada, a modern DRM office building and a divisional control office to manage railway operations.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh attended the meeting in Rayagada. Odisha Governor Kambhampati Hari Babu joined the event through video conferencing from Bhubaneswar.
Modi said the Rayagada Railway Division will strengthen the railway connectivity in Odisha, particularly in the southern region that houses most of the tribals of the State.