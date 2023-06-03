PM Meets injured and bereaved families

The Prime Minister visited the injured passengers in Balasore hospital and Cuttack hospital. It is said that about 150 passengers have been admitted to Cuttack Hospital. About 500 are admitted to Balasore hospital. Majority of the passengers here are said to have suffered not very serious injuries. But many of them are worried about their relatives who were also travelling by coromandel express.

It is said that there were 1257 passengers with reserved tickets in Coromandel express and another over 1000 reserved passengers in Yeshwantpur express.

He spoke to Cabinet Secretary and union Health Minister along with Dharmendra Pradhan from the accident site. He asked the administration to take special care of the bereaved families in shifting the bodies to their respective places.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited at the Odisha Train accident site in Balasore. He, along with officials and union railway minister went around the area where the ghastly accident took place and inquired how such a horrifying accident took place. He also inquired about the rescue operations. He would soon visit hospitals where the injured are undergoing treatment.

Earlier, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also visited the site. She said a high level committee has been constituted to probe into the cause of accident by Prime Minister. Its not time to indulge in politics, she said.