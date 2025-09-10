PM Modi announces Rs 1,600 cr aid to Pb

Chandigarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a financial assistance of Rs 1,600 crore for flood-hit Punjab as he reviewed the situation and damage in the state, battling its worst deluge since 1988. Modi announced the assistance for the border state in addition to the Rs 12,000 crore already in the state's kitty.

The PM also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the seriously injured in the floods and natural calamity. Modi announced an immediate relief of Rs 1,500 crore for rain-affected Himachal Pradesh.

