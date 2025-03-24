PM Modi applauds citizens' engagement as 'Mann Ki Baat' inputs pour in ahead of March 30 broadcast

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for citizens to share their inputs for the upcoming 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast on March 30 has garnered an overwhelming response from people across the country. The appeal made on the MyGov platform and NaMo App, has led to a large number of submissions by people in what shows increasing enthusiasm among the public for this popular programme. This showcases the widespread public participation in the initiative.

In a social media post on Monday, PM Modi expressed his happiness at the massive response, noting that the inputs received highlight the collective efforts of citizens working for the greater good of society.

“Happy to be getting a wide range of inputs for this month's #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 30th. These inputs highlight the power of collective efforts for social good. I invite more people to share their ideas for the episode,” the Prime Minister wrote on the social media platform X.

The 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month, has become an important platform for PM Modi to communicate directly with the citizens, discussing various issues, societal developments, and national progress. The popular monthly programme in fact encourages massive public participation. Apart from this, the programme also provides an avenue for citizens to contribute their thoughts and ideas about what they expect the PM to speak on.

The MyGov platform and NaMo App have played a crucial role in facilitating the easy submission of suggestions and ideas from citizens.

With the countdown to the March 30 broadcast continuing, PM Modi's invitation for more and more people to share their inputs on any topic they think important is getting an overwhelming response, with more thoughts expected in next few days.

Needless to say that this initiative underscores the Prime Minister's commitment to fostering dialogue between the government and the people, reinforcing the role of collective participation in shaping India's future.

Each month, citizens from across the country have been sharing their ideas and suggestions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his radio programme, Mann Ki Baat.

Whether it's about cleanliness through Swachhata, volunteering, water conservation, Fit India, examination, education, or women empowerment, the diverse topics reflect the concerns and aspirations of the people.