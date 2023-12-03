Live
- Tanisha-Ashwini finishes runner-up in Syed Modi India International badminton
- 17 of 25 ministers in Cong govt lose Rajasthan assembly elections
- Shivraj win Budhni by over 1 lakh votes, Kamal Nath secures victory from Chhindwara by 36K votes
- Israeli president honours fallen heroes of Kibbutz Be'eri by inscribing Torah Scroll
- Cyclone Michaung: In constant touch with state governments, says PM Modi
- Now, IndiGo faces criticism over delays from former Union Minister
- 5th T20I: Shreyas Iyer's fifty helps India reach 160/8 against Australia
- 193 people killed in IDF attack in last few hours: Gaza Health Ministry
- MP Diya Kumari wins by 71,368 votes, biggest victory margin in Rajasthan
- MP Assembly polls: Union Ministers Tomar, Prahlad Patel, BJP General Secy Vijayvargiya win, Kulaste loses
Just In
PM Modi arrives at BJP headquarters
Narendra Modi reached the BJP headquarters here as the party triumphed in the Assembly elections of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the BJP headquarters here as the party triumphed in the Assembly elections of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan.
As the PM arrived at the party headquarters, party supporters showered flower petals on him.
"Sapne nahi haqiqat bunte hai, tabhi toh sab Modi kon chunte hai," was painted in the backdrop on the stage where senior leaders Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and party President J.P. Nadda were present to welcome him.
Earlier, Union Home Minister Shah made a triumphant arrival. The atmosphere at the party office was also charged with excitement when Nadda joined the celebration on Sunday.
Party workers, brimming with enthusiasm, gathered for a mega celebration to mark the favourable election results. BJP got a brute majority in Madhya Pradesh as it retained power in the state, and wrested power from Congress in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.