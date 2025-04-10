PM Modi calls for ‘Nav Sankalp’ to shape better future

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday at the Navkar Mahamantra Diwas inauguration addressed a global gathering and unveiled a set of nine resolutions, “Nav Sankalps”, aimed at building a more sustainable, healthy, and prosperous future for the nation.

Drawing on the deep spiritual and moral teachings of Jainism, PM Modi urged the new generation to adopt these principles in their daily lives, promising that they would bring energy, direction, and peace to society.

PM Modi underscored the importance of collective responsibility in shaping a better tomorrow. He said, “For the new generation, this is not just a mantra but a direction. Today, as we chant the Navkar Mantra, let us take a pledge to act on these nine resolutions for the betterment of our society, our environment, and our nation.”

The first of the resolutions focused on the conservation of water, a resource that PM Modi emphasised had become a pressing issue. He reflected on a prophecy made by Buddhi Sagar Maharaj Ji, who predicted over a century ago that water would one day be sold at Kirana (grocery) stores. With this in mind, he urged citizens to understand the importance of every drop and commit to water conservation.

“Save water, for every drop counts. Today, we must recognise the value of every drop, ensuring that future generations have access to this essential resource,” said PM Modi.

The second resolution was “Ek ped Maa ke Naam,” dedicated to environmental conservation through afforestation.

“In the past few months alone, we have planted more than 100 crore trees across the country. Let us continue this effort and plant trees in the name of our mothers, for nature sustains us all,” he remarked.

The third resolution focused on cleanliness and hygiene as part of the ongoing Swachh Bharat Mission. PM Modi encouraged every citizen to contribute to keeping their surroundings clean and emphasised that true freedom lies in living a life free from violence, with each street being a symbol of cleanliness.

The fourth resolution called for a “Vocal for Local” approach. Encouraging people, particularly the youth, to recognise the extent to which they depend on foreign-manufactured goods, PM Modi urged them to reduce their reliance on foreign products and choose items that reflect India’s heritage and craftsmanship.

He said, “In your daily lives, make a list of foreign-manufactured goods you use. You will be surprised by how much we depend on them. Take a pledge to reduce each day. Let us support products that carry the fragrance of India’s soil.”

The fifth Sankalp, “Desh Darshan”, emphasised the importance of travelling within India, encouraging people to explore their own country before venturing abroad. “India is full of mesmerising places. Travel India, witness its beauty, its history, and its diverse culture before you see the world,”

PM Modi urged.