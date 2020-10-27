PM Modi Celebrated Infantry day by congratulating Brave. Solider of Country

New Delhi: The country is celebrating 'Infantry Day' i.e. infantry day today. On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the brave soldiers of the country and encouraged them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated the soldiers on "Infantry Day", saying that India is proud of the contribution of the infantry in the security of the country and their bravery will continue to inspire millions of people.

PM Modi tweeted, "On the special occasion of Infantry Day, I congratulate the brave soldiers of all ranks. India is proud of the contribution of our legion to the security of the country. His bravery will continue to inspire millions. "





Greetings to all ranks of our courageous infantry on the special occasion of Infantry Day. India is proud of the role played by the infantry in protecting our nation. Their bravery continues to motivate millions. pic.twitter.com/R3GmvUcXhf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 27, 2020

Infantry is an important part of the Indian armed forces. It has an important contribution in the security of the country. "Infantry Day" is organized every year on 27 October to commemorate its contributions and glorious history.