PM Modi Commemorates 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas, Vows To Crush Terrorism

On the occasion of the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed troops and other attendees at a special event held in Dras, Ladakh. After paying tribute to war heroes at the Kargil War Memorial, PM Modi emphasized the enduring significance of the sacrifices made for the nation, calling them immortal.



In his address, PM Modi criticized Pakistan, asserting that the neighboring country has consistently failed in its malicious attempts against India. He emphasized that Pakistan has not learned from its history and continues to rely on terrorism and proxy wars to remain relevant. "Today, I am speaking from a place where the masterminds of terror can hear my voice directly. I want to tell these patrons of terrorism that their nefarious intentions will never succeed," he declared.



PM Modi further reinforced the resolve of the Indian armed forces, stating that they will relentlessly combat terrorism and ensure that the enemy receives a decisive response. "Our soldiers will crush terrorism with full force, and the enemy will be given a befitting reply," he affirmed.

