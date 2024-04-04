PM Modi Criticizes Mamata Banerjee Over Sandeshkhali Incident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed criticism at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, asserting that the entire nation witnessed the Trinamool's efforts to shield the culprits involved in the Sandeshkhali incident. "But BJP's focus is empowering women. The perpetrators of Sandeshkhali will face lifelong imprisonment," PM Modi declared, emphasizing that only the BJP can halt the injustice faced by women in Bengal and therefore must be strengthened in the state. "What occurred to the women of Sandeshkhali was a consequence of TMC's misrule. BJP has pledged to ensure justice for the Sandeshkhali culprits," Narendra Modi affirmed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee both campaigned in Coochbehar on Thursday. While Mamata opposed the CAA, Narendra Modi, in his public address, expressed gratitude to Mamata Banerjee and the West Bengal government. Responding to the buzz created by his statement among the rally attendees, PM Modi elaborated, "In 2019, when I visited here, I addressed a rally from this very ground. However, Mamata Didi constructed a platform, leaving a narrow space for me. I warned at that time that Didi would face consequences. And you have shown her the outcome. This time, there is no obstruction, so I want to express gratitude to Mamata Banerjee and the government," Modi stated.

The BJP has made significant electoral strides in North Bengal since the last Lok Sabha election in 2019. Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, and Jalpaiguri seats in North Bengal are set to go to polls on April 19 in the first phase of Bengal's seven-phase election.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's critique of the Sandeshkhali incident coincided with the Calcutta High Court's scathing remarks about the episode, asserting that even if 1% of the allegations were true, it would be utterly disgraceful. "The entire district administration and ruling dispensation must bear moral responsibility. Even if 1% of the allegations are proven, it is utterly disgraceful. And West Bengal claims it is safest for women? If one allegation is substantiated, the entire narrative crumbles," the court stated.

Earlier this year, numerous women began protesting against now-suspended Trinamool leader Seikh Shahjahan, accusing him and his associates of land grabbing and sexual assault. Shahjahan remained fugitive for nearly two months before being arrested by the West Bengal police on February 29. Presently, he is in ED custody until April 13.