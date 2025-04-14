PM Modi dedicates development projects of Rs 10,000 crore in Haryana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday dedicated development and infrastructure projects of Rs 10,000 crore in Haryana that comprised the foundation for the third thermal unit of 800 MW at Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Thermal Power Plant in Yamunanagar of Rs 8,469 crore.

Additionally, he laid the foundation for a GOBARdhan Plant in Yamunanagar of Rs 90 crore and inaugurated the Rewari Bypass, built at a cost of Rs 1,069 crore.

Union Minister for Housing Manohar Lal, Union Minister of State for Statistics and Programme Implementation Rao Inderjit Singh, Union Minister of State for Cooperation Krishan Pal, besides state Cabinet Ministers Anil Vij, Krishan Lal Panwar and Shyam Singh Rana were present on the occasion.

The Union Ministry of Power has granted approval to Haryana Power Generation Corp Ltd (HPGCL) to set up the third unit of 800 MW at Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Thermal Power Plant in Yamunanagar.

The project is an expansion of the existing plant that currently operates 2×300 MW units.

A total of 233 acres will be used for constructing the new unit.

The project is targeted to be completed within 52 months, and commercial operations are expected to begin within 48 months by March 2029.

With this new unit, Haryana's in-house power generation capacity will increase to 3,382 MW.

PM Modi also opened the Rewari bypass, which has been developed under the Bharatmala scheme on Hybrid Annuity Mode at a cost of Rs 1,069 crore.

This four-lane bypass has been constructed around Rewari city to reduce traffic congestion.

The total length of the bypass is 14.4 km. It begins at the NH-352 junction and connects to NH-11 towards Narnaul.

This project is a significant step towards resolving traffic issues in Rewari city and enhancing connectivity to Narnaul.

It will facilitate smoother and more timely travel for both passengers and freight. The bypass, along with ring roads and other infrastructure development, will improve the efficiency of both existing and proposed corridors, easing traffic flow and reducing travel time.

One of the major benefits of the Rewari bypass is the reduction of travel time between Delhi and Narnaul by nearly one hour.

This will not only benefit commuters but also expedite goods transportation. The foundation stone of GOBARdhan plant was laid.

The plant will be set up in Mukarampur in Yamunanagar by the Municipal Corporation Yamunanagar-Jagadhri in collaboration with BPCL worth Rs 90 crore.

The plant will have an annual production capacity of 2,600 metric tonnes of compressed biogas (CBG).

The project is expected to be completed by May 2027. The CBG plant will use agricultural residues, cattle dung, and municipal solid waste to generate biogas.

Approximately 45,000 metric tonnes of solid waste and 36,000 metric tonnes of cattle dung will be processed scientifically each year.

The CBG is a purified form of biogas and a substitute for CNG.

The 2,600 metric tonnes of CBG produced annually will result in equivalent savings of CNG.

Additionally, the plant will produce about 10,000 metric tonnes of bio-fertilizer each year.

The project will reduce CO₂ emissions by 7,700 metric tonnes annually.

It will eliminate open dumping of waste and methane emissions from landfill fires, thereby helping to reduce air pollution.

In line with his commitment to make air travel safe, affordable, and accessible to all, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Terminal Building of the Maharaja Agrasen airport in Hisar worth over Rs 410 crore.

Underlining the launch of flights connecting Haryana to Ayodhya Dham, symbolising the direct link between the sacred land of Shri Krishna and the city of Lord Ram, the Prime Minister announced that flights to other cities will commence soon from the Hisar airport.

He highlighted the foundation stone laying of the new terminal building at the airport, describing it as a step toward elevating Haryana's aspirations to new heights.

He extended his congratulations to the people of Haryana for this significant milestone.