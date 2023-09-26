PM Modi dials Manmohan Singh on his birthday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dialed former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and wished him on his 91st birthday, sources said.

Earlier in the day, Modi took to X to greet the former Prime Minister, saying: "Birthday wishes to former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. I pray for his long life and good health."

Many leaders cutting across party lines greeted Singh on Tuesday, wishing him good health besides recalling his contributions to the country.

Singh, a two-time Prime Minister between 2004 and 2014, had recently attended the Parliament's Special Session while seated on a wheelchair. He also attended the Rajya Sabha on the last day of proceedings in the old Parliament building.

Born on September 26, 1932, Singh served as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) from 1982-1985 and was the Minister of Finance in P.V. Narasimha Rao's government. He was one of those behind the economic liberalisation of India in 1991.