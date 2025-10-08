Live
PM Modi dials Putin, extends birthday wishes
Highlights
Says looking forward to hosting him in India
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dialled Russian President Putin and greeted him on his 73rd birthday wishing him good health and success.
The two leaders, during the call, reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the India-Russia special and privileged strategic partnership. They also reviewed the progress on the bilateral agenda.
Modi conveyed that he looks forward to welcoming Putin to India for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.
