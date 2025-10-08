  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

PM Modi dials Putin, extends birthday wishes

PM Modi dials Putin, extends birthday wishes
x
Highlights

Says looking forward to hosting him in India

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dialled Russian President Putin and greeted him on his 73rd birthday wishing him good health and success.

The two leaders, during the call, reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the India-Russia special and privileged strategic partnership. They also reviewed the progress on the bilateral agenda.

Modi conveyed that he looks forward to welcoming Putin to India for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick