PM Modi discusses Israel-Hamas war with Netanyahu

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday about the raging Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

“Had a productive exchange of views with PM Netanyahu on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, including shared concerns on the safety of maritime traffic.

“Highlighted India’s consistent stand in favour of early restoration of peace & stability in the region with continued humanitarian assistance for the affected," Modi wrote on X.

Israel has come under global pressure for a ceasefire in Gaza as the civilian death toll in the war has crossed 18,000 with women and children figuring in huge numbers among the dead and wounded.

There has also been an increasing number of attacks on merchant ships by militant groups in the region as a fallout of the war.