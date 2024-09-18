PM Modi Encourages High Voter Turnout In J&K Assembly Elections

As Jammu and Kashmir commenced its first phase of assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media platform X to encourage widespread voter participation. His message emphasized the significance of strengthening democratic processes in the region.



"I urge all constituents voting today to turn out in large numbers and reinforce our democratic festival," the Prime Minister stated, making a special appeal to young and first-time voters to exercise their right to vote.

Echoing the Prime Minister's sentiment, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stressed the importance of electing a government with "iron will" to address key issues in Jammu and Kashmir. Shah highlighted the need for a leadership committed to youth education, employment opportunities, women's empowerment, and eradicating separatism and nepotism.

The election, marking the first assembly polls since the revocation of Article 370 in August 2019, will see over 23 lakh voters choosing from 219 candidates across three phases. Key political entities participating include the Congress, National Conference (NC), BJP, and People's Democratic Party (PDP), with Congress and NC contesting as allies.

Voting for the 90-member assembly is scheduled in three phases: the first on the current date, followed by September 25 and October 1, with results to be announced on October 8. This electoral process represents a significant step in the region's political landscape following recent constitutional changes.

As polling stations opened, voters were seen lining up in areas like Pulwama's Naira, indicating an engaged citizenry participating in this crucial democratic exercise.