PM Modi Encourages Positive Dialogue, Urges Opposition To Learn from Defeat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the media outside Parliament ahead of the winter session, took a swipe at the Opposition, suggesting that rather than venting their frustrations from recent assembly polls, they should actively participate in constructive discussions within the Parliament. Emphasizing the importance of learning from defeat, the Prime Minister urged Opposition leaders to abandon negativity and embrace a more positive approach.



"In light of the recent election results, our colleagues in the Opposition have a golden opportunity. Instead of channeling defeat-related anger during this session, if they approach it with positivity, learning from the setbacks and discarding the negativity of the past 9 years, the nation will perceive them differently," stated PM Narendra Modi.

Highlighting the positive aspects of the recent four-state elections, the Prime Minister remarked, "The election results from the four states are encouraging, particularly for those dedicated to the welfare of the common people and the prosperous future of the nation." In this context, he encouraged a shift towards a more constructive and solution-oriented dialogue, fostering an environment of cooperation and progress within the political landscape.

The Prime Minister's call for learning from defeat and fostering a positive atmosphere serves as an invitation to the Opposition to engage in meaningful discussions during the upcoming parliamentary session, focusing on the welfare and progress of the nation. As the winter session unfolds, the nation watches for a constructive exchange of ideas and policies that contribute to the country's growth and well-being.