PM Modi encourages Republic Day participants to engage in social change and nation-building

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday engaged in a vibrant and informal interaction with NCC cadets, NSS volunteers, tribal guests, and tableaux artists who are set to participate in the upcoming Republic Day parade.

The meeting took place at his residence, Lok Kalyan Marg, and was followed by colourful cultural performances that showcased India’s rich cultural diversity.

In a departure from past practices, the Prime Minister conducted the session in a unique and engaging manner, opting for one-on-one, freewheeling conversations with the participants. This informal setting allowed for deeper, more personal exchanges and provided a platform for the participants to connect with PM Modi.

During the interaction, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of national unity and diversity. He urged the participants to interact with people from different states to strengthen the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’, stating, "These interactions foster understanding and unity, which are vital for the nation’s progress." He stressed that such interactions were essential in nurturing a collective sense of belonging, vital for India's continued growth.

PM Modi also spotlighted the importance of fulfilling duties as responsible citizens to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat (Developed India). He said, "Remaining united and committed to strengthening the nation through collective efforts is key to our growth."

The Prime Minister also encouraged the youth to register on the My Bharat Portal and engage actively in nation-building activities. He spoke about the significance of adopting good habits such as discipline, punctuality, and waking up early, and urged participants to take up diary writing to reflect on their daily activities and progress.

The Prime Minister also discussed several government initiatives aimed at improving the lives of citizens. He highlighted the government’s focus on empowering women through schemes aimed at creating 3 crore ‘Lakhpati Didis’. A participant shared a touching story of his mother, who benefited from this scheme, enabling her products to be exported. The Prime Minister lauded such success stories.

Further, the PM spoke about the transformative power of India’s affordable data rates, which have revolutionised connectivity and contributed to the success of Digital India. He pointed out that these efforts have enhanced people’s ability to stay connected and opened new opportunities.

Regarding cleanliness, the Prime Minister emphasised the collective responsibility of citizens to maintain cleanliness, saying, "If 140 crore Indians resolve to maintain cleanliness, India will always remain Swachh." He also discussed the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative, urging everyone to plant trees in honour of their mothers as a symbol of gratitude and respect.

He also touched upon the ‘Fit India Movement’, encouraging everyone to take time out for Yoga and focus on their fitness and well-being. He stated that a focus on health is essential for building a stronger and healthier nation.

He also interacted with foreign participants who were present for the event. These participants expressed their joy at attending the programme and praised India’s warm hospitality. They shared their positive experiences from their visits, further reinforcing India’s reputation for kindness and openness.