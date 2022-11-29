  • Menu
PM Modi expresses happiness on rising mobile phone exports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed happiness over phone exports doubling on a year-on-year basis during the April-October period of the current fiscal.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed happiness over phone exports doubling on a year-on-year basis during the April-October period of the current fiscal.

Mobile phone exports raced past the $5 billion-mark within seven months. This is more than double of $2.2 billion that India clocked in the same period last year.

On a tweet by Minister of State for Information Technology and Electronics, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Prime Minister replied, "India continues to make strides in the world of manufacturing."

"Because of [email protected] ji's visionary PLI scheme, mobile phone exports have raced past the $5 billion mark within seven months, more than double of $2.2 billion that India clocked in the same period of last year," Chandrasekhar had tweeted.

