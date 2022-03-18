PM Modi greets citizens on Holi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings to countrymen on the occasion of Holi and wished that the festival brings every colour of happiness in the lives of people. "Wishing you all a very Happy Holi. May this festival of colors, a symbol of mutual love, affection and brotherhood, bring every color of happiness in your life," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.



Marking the onset of the spring season, Holi is a festival of colours, symbolic of joy and victory of good over evil. Even though Holi is a predominantly Hindu festival, it is celebrated by people of other faiths as well. It marks the arrival of the spring harvest season in the country.

People celebrate the festival by binging on some lip-smacking sweets, thandai and splash coloured powder, water, and balloons while chanting "Holi Hai".





आप सभी को होली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। आपसी प्रेम, स्नेह और भाईचारे का प्रतीक यह रंगोत्सव आप सभी के जीवन में खुशियों का हर रंग लेकर आए। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 18, 2022



