PM Modi hails UNESCO honour for Lucknow’s culinary tradition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday joined the nationwide celebrations on Lucknow being designated a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy – a global recognition for Indian culture and traditions.

Calling upon food lovers from across the world to visit Lucknow, the Prime Minister, in a message on X, said that Lucknow is synonymous with a vibrant culture, at the heart of which lies its rich culinary tradition.

He noted that UNESCO’s recognition highlights this distinctive aspect of the city and called upon people, tourists, and travellers to experience Lucknow’s uniqueness at least once.

Responding to a post by the Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who shared the information on the UNESCO honour for Uttar Pradesh’s capital, PM Modi wrote on X: “Lucknow is synonymous with a vibrant culture, at the core of which is a great culinary culture. I am glad that UNESCO has recognised this aspect of Lucknow, and I call upon people from around the world to visit Lucknow and discover its uniqueness.”

Earlier, Shekhawat took to X to share the latest global honour for Lucknow.

“Lucknow has been designated as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, a recognition of its distinguished culinary heritage and invaluable contribution to India’s rich gastronomic traditions,” the Minister wrote on X.

He said, “This honour enhances Lucknow’s global stature, positioning it as a premier destination for food and culture, and opens new avenues for tourism promotion, culture-led economic growth, heritage conservation, and international collaboration through the UNESCO Creative Cities Network.”

He also credited PM Modi for sharing his vision for promoting Indian culture and traditions. “Guided by the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, India’s timeless traditions, culture, and values continue to attain unprecedented recognition and respect on the global stage,” said Shekhawat on X.