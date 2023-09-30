PM Modi has steered India ahead of the world's best developed economies: Jitendra Singh

India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership is now ahead of the best developed economies of the world and this achievement was ''unimagined a decade ago'', Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Saturday.

Addressing a gathering during an event at Bharatiya Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Dadwara, Billawar in his home constituency Kathua, Singh said the ''world now wants India to lead them in almost every sphere''.

The Union minister said India’s education system offers a unique fusion of traditional knowledge and latest world-class technology, therefore giving an exclusive advantage to the nation to lead the world. He added that the National Education Policy-2020 has opened up new vistas for the youth of this with numerous opportunities knocking at their doors.

Singh also appreciated the contribution of Bharatiya Vidya Mandir Schools across India to improving the education scenario in the country.

He said these schools have not only instilled the cultural ethos among its students but have made them capable to be part of India’s development journey. This was showcased when its alumni were part of the G20 and Chandrayan Mission.

Speaking of India's achievements in the global arena, Singh said, ''The success of G20, acceptance of the proposal of declaring 2023 as the International Year of Millets, and International Yoga Day becoming a global phenomenon show the prowess of India under the present government.'' The minister of state in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said under Modi's leadership, India is now ahead of the best developed economies of the world and that this success was ''unimagined a decade ago''.

The Union minister said Chandrayan-3, Aditya-L1 and the world’s first made in India DNA vaccine endorse this exclusive advantage of Indian grooming.

He said India is also committed to achieve the 'Net Zero' emissions target through research, innovation and international collaboration. ''This shows that India is also taking the lead in addressing the global concerns and leading the global climate movement under Modi's leadership,'' Singh added.